Pakistan Outplays New Zealand In ATF Team C'ships

Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Pakistan recorded a remarkable victory, defeating strong contenders New Zealand 2–1 on the second day of the ATF 12 & Under Intercontinental Team Competition 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Pakistan recorded a remarkable victory, defeating strong contenders New Zealand 2–1 on the second day of the ATF 12 & Under Intercontinental Team Competition 2025.

Pakistan is placed in Group C alongside Korea and New Zealand in the event, underway at Shymkent Kazakhstan with the participation of 12 nations from across the globe, said a press release.

Participating Nations: Australia, Africa (CAT), China, Chinese Taipei, South America (COSAT), Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Korea, New Zealand, Pacific Oceania, Pakistan, Thailand.

Pakistan lost against the top team of Asia, Korea, 2–1 on Tuesday in a very close encounter.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President PTF, congratulated the team on this remarkable victory and said our boys are going well in the tournament. Against top teams like Korea yesterday, they played really well and he hoped they would continue this performance.

Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary-General PTF, also congratulated the team and said our team is performing well and will continue the same performance in the championships.

