Cowboys give defender Smith chance at NFL redemption

Aldon Smith, a defensive end who has not played in the NFL since 2015 after a suspension for multiple off-field incidents, has been signed by the Dallas Cowboys

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Aldon Smith, a defensive end who has not played in the NFL since 2015 after a suspension for multiple off-field incidents, has been signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

The 30-year-old pass rusher, selected seventh in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, signed a $2 million one-year contract with a chance to double his money by performance incentives.

"Life is good. I'm thankful. I'm blessed. I'm a Cowboy," Smith wrote on Instagram.

The contract would not begin until Smith is reinstated by the NFL, according to a posting on the league website.

Smith reached the 2012 Pro Bowl after a career-best campaign in which he started every game for the San Francisco 49ers, making 66 tackles, 19.

5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

But Smith was arrested in 2013 on drink driving suspicion and marijuana possession, leading him to check into a rehabilitation facility.

In 2014, Smith was suspended for nine games for violating NFL substance abuse and personal conduct policies.

The following year, Smith was arrested again on charges of hit and run and vandalism and released by the 49ers. He signed with Oakland but was suspended by the NFL in November for one year.

Smith was not reinstated and missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was dropped by the Raiders in 2018 after being named a suspect in a domestic violence incident.