Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 284 (Q de Kock 95; S. Broad 4-58, S Curran 4-58).

England, first innings, 60-2 (J. Root 23 not out).

Match situation: England trail by 224 runs with eight wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: England afp