Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Pune today with a thrilling match between New Zealand and South Africa. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India, will host the 32nd match of CWC '23 on 1 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

New Zealand and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand won the first four matches in CWC '23 against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan but lost against India and Australia. On the other hand, South Africa won against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and lost against the Netherlands. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past New Zealand Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how New Zealand and South Africa performed in head-to-head One Day International matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 32nd match?

New Zealand and South Africa faced each other in 71 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; New Zealand won 25, and South Africa won 41 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 32nd match.

New Zealand Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how New Zealand and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 starts?

New Zealand played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and reached the final match twice. On the other hand, South Africa played in the 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches New Zealand and South Africa played in this tournament.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of New Zealand was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

Team New Zealand's 5th CWC 2023 match was against India. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

New Zealand played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

South Africa faced Australia in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

South Africa played its cricket World Cup 2023 third match against the Netherlands. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Netherlands scored 245 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 43 overs as the overs were restricted because the rain interrupted play. South Africa was all out at the second last ball, and the Netherlands won the match by 38 runs.

South Africa's 4th CWC 2023 match was against England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team South Africa scored 399 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all out at 170 runs in the 22nd over. South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

South Africa faced Bangladesh in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

South Africa's 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan was all out at 270 runs in the 47th over. South Africa chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by one wicket with 16 balls left.

New Zealand Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the New Zealand and South Africa teams. Both teams played six matches in this tournament.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with eight points and a +1.232 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is in the 2nd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with ten points and a +2.032 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

New Zealand has a better position and higher ranking than South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4007 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 4th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3166 points and a 109 rating according to its performance in the past 29 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of New Zealand and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 32

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 32 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 5th best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 8th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime. Furthermore, Mitch Santner is the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 32

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 32 Key Players

Quinton de Kock is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Heinrich Klaasen is in the 4th place, and Rassie van der Dussen is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Keshav Maharaj is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa?

Team South Africa has better stats than Team New Zealand in head-to-head history, past One Day Internationals, ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, and the current tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand was better at the previous Cricket World Cups. We predict Team South Africa will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa on 1 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 32 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.