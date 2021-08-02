UrduPoint.com

Discus Star Allman Gives USA Much-needed Gold Medal

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed gold medal

Valarie Allman gave the United States their first track and field gold of the Tokyo Olympics, on the fourth day of competition, as she won the women's discus on Monday

The 26-year-old won gold with a best mark of 68.98 metres with Germany's Kristin Pudenz taking silver (66.86m) and Yaime Perez of Cuba bronze (65.72m).

Two-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia finished fourth.

The quality of the final suffered due to torrential rain forcing it to be halted after the second round for around an hour.

Perkovic is the latest track and field athlete to fall short at the Games of making history in being crowned Olympic champion three times in the same event.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Valerie Adams of New Zealand failed in the 100 metres and shot put respectively, the former winning silver, the latter bronze.

Poland's hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk is the last one standing and will bid for her third title on Tuesday.

More Stories From Sports

