Emma Overjoyed To Receive Youth Excellence Award

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Guinness World Record holder and World Memory Champion, Emma Alam, on Friday said it was an immense honor to receive the Youth Excellence Award 2025, saying this award inspires her to continue working for the advancement of youth potential.

The Youth Excellence Award 2025 was presented to Emma Alam, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the nation’s progress and her role in elevating Pakistan’s image on the global stage, said a press release.

The 2025 awards ceremony, was held here at the Jinnah Convention Centre on International Youth Day, and was graced by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who personally presented awards to the winners.

“It is an immense honor to represent Pakistan and be recognized by the Prime Minister.

This award inspires me to continue working for the advancement of youth potential and education in Pakistan,” said Emma.

Emma Alam, a 2 x Guinness World Record holder and World Memory Champion, and her team of champions at Futuristic Learning institute have represented Pakistan in multiple international championships, securing numerous accolades in the field of cognitive skills and mental performance. Her achievements highlight Pakistan’s growing capacity to compete in the global knowledge economy.

Meanwhile Sania Alam, Founder of Futuristic Learning & Coach of Emma Alam said, “Emma’s achievement reflects our mission to empower Pakistan’s youth with world-class skills and position them as leaders in innovation, education, and global thought leadership.”

