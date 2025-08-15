Motorcycle Rally Arranged To Mark Marka-e-Haq, Independence Celebrations
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district administration in collaboration with sports department organized a motorcycle rally to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations with patriotic zeal.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas led the rally while Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Umar was also present on the occasion.
The rally started from District Council Chowk in which the people from all walks of life participated. The participants marched on various city roads while proudly displaying large green and white national flags fluttering high in the air on their bikes.
The procession concluded after returning to the District Council where the participants dispersed with renewed patriotic fervor.
Throughout the rally, the streets resonated with thunderous slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad”, as riders and onlookers expressed their love for the homeland and unwavering solidarity with the Pak armed forces.
