National Team’s Training Camp Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The national team’s training camp for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers kicked off in Abbottabad on Friday.

Head coach Nolberto Solano will oversee the camp, which is set to run for two weeks under his supervision, said a press relase.

A total of 50 players, initially selected through tryouts, are participating in the training camp. The final 23-member squad will be announced at a later stage.

As part of the qualifiers, Pakistan will play their first match against Iraq on September 3, followed by a game against host nation Cambodia on September 6. The team will conclude the group stage with a match against Oman on September 9.

The players in the camp include Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Abid Ali, Adam Najeeb Ahmad Kshan, Adeel younas, Adnan Justin, Ahmed Salman, Ali Asif, Ali Haider Shah, Ali Zafar, Ameer Hamza, Amir Aslam, Ans Amin, Furgan Umar, Hamdaan Hassan, Hamza Munir, Harun Arshad Hamid, Haseeb Khan, Hassan Ali, Hayan Khattak, Junaid Shah, Kamil Marwat Khan, Khalid Owais, Khalil, Mckeal Aroon Abdullah, Mohibulah, Moin Ahmed, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Jeevarn Khan, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Mazhar Khalid, Muhammad Musawir, Muhammad Raheel, Muhammad Saad, Muhammad Sudais, Muhammad Suleman Ali, Muhammad Zoraiz, Naveed Ahmed, Shahab Ahmed, Syed Ali Raza, Tufail Khan, Umair Arooj, Umair Bahader, Usnman Ali, Wasiq ur Rehman and Faiz Karim.

