Engineering Wing team inspect ongoing work under PM 1000 playground project in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The team of Engineering Wing of the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday paid a surprise visit and inspected the ongoing schemes in Kohat and Bannu under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project.

Talking to APP, Engineer Asad, who led the Engineering Wing Team including Engineer Umar Shehzad and Engineer Paras Ahmad, said they were visiting the sites to inspect the construction work on the directives of DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

Engineer Asad said a complete report with drone footage, photos and position of ground works would be submitted besides inspecting quality work. He said first they visited Kohat and now in Bannu wherein construction work on different ongoing schemes in both Kohat and Bannu districts continued.

Project director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand along with Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, said that schemes in Kohat includes Badminton Halls in Meri Stadium and Capt Zaheer ul islam Shaheed Stadium. In District Bannu Badminton Halls in Bannu Township and Postgraduate College with cricket academy in College.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was getting up-dates of the ongoing schemes on weekly basis that was why the team of Engineers headed by Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, visiting each district across the province.

The schemes, he said, will be completed by June 30, 2021.

Badminton Hall in Capt. Zaheer ul Islam Shaheed Stadium is almost ready while Badminton Hall in Meri Stadium is due for completion wherein all work have been completed.

The brick work will be completed in the end of April 2021. Hameesh Gul is the contractor who ensured good quality and speedy work. The Badminton players in Kohat would be facilitated from these Badminton Halls. Cricket Academy and Badminton Hall in Postgraduate College Bannu is in progress some minor corrections have been given to contractor.

Principal of College Prof. Atta Ullah Shah is extending cooperation, he informed.

"We have clear instruction from Director General Sports and Secretary Sports to check and re-check quality of work as no compromise would be made because such facilities relate to our younger generation," Murad Ali informed.

The Engineering Wing team also visited Tartan track in Bannu with DSO Anwar Kamal Burki. The Engineers also visited Kohat Sports Complex where they have checked hockey turf and tartan track. The engineers asked contractor to complete scheme before June 30, 2021, Murad Ali said.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, PM 1000 playground schemes will be completed till June 2021 in Bannu and Kohat and such facilities would be handed over to the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its utilization.