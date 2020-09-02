UrduPoint.com
England Should Definitely Tour Pakistan In Future, Says ECB Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, says ECB Chairman

England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Ian Watmore says they [England] should definitely tour Pakistan it if it’s at all safe to do.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) England should definitely tour Pakistan in coming days, England and Wales Cricket board said on Wednesday.

ECB Chairman Ian Watmore said that he believed that it would be great for the game to bring cricket back in its entirety to Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday.

His statement came at the moment when Pakistan defeated England in last T20I by five runs. However, England tour is due in Pakistan in 2022.

“Getting cricket back on would be brilliant for us,” said the ECB Chairman.

“We should definitely tour Pakistan,” he further said, pointing out that if it’s at all safe to do. The current matches in Pakistan opened the door for future tours to the country, through, England had played last two away tours against Pakistan in UAE.

“I don’t see any reason any reason why England would avoid a future tour to Pakistan,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani while talking to media personnel last month.

He said he did not believe that there would be any reason for England not to visit Pakistan and play there.

More Stories From Sports

