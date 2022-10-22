Frontrunners in 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship Shabbir, Shahid & Matloob

In the Rs 3.2 million prize money event for golf professionals, the second round of this three rounds 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship highlighted the golfing capabilities of Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Shahid Javed (Lahore Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), here on Saturday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :In the Rs 3.2 million prize money event for golf professionals, the second round of this three rounds 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship highlighted the golfing capabilities of Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Shahid Javed (Lahore Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), here on Saturday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

At the end of the 18 holes Shabbir, Shahid and Matloob cast a spell of occupation over the top slot on the leader board through exhibition of exceptional golfing techniques that fetched them illustrious scores which will facilitate them in acquiring meritorious honors plus corelated cash rewards that are agreeable to the pocket.

As far as playing scores go ,Shabbir Iqbal played a round of gross 70 through birdies on holes 1,9,11 and 18 ,an eagle on the 13th hole ,nine pars and four disagreeable bogies on holes 2,12,14 and 15 which counterbalanced his birdie excellence and he ended up 36 holes with an aggregate score of 138 ,six under par .His playing rival ,Shahid Javed also had a score of gross 70 in Saturdays round made possible by most beneficial five birdies on holes 1,7,11,13,and 14 ,ten regulation pars and excellence negating bogies on holes 1,15 and 17.Overall he achieved an aggregate score of 138 ,six under par and he stands bracketed with Shabbir at this worthy score . Matloob managed a sterling score of gross 69 in Saturdays round and that added to his first round gross 69 ,gives him an aggregate of 138 ,six under par and as the Champions get ready for Sundays final the odds look even and it will be a cut throat race for supremacy on Sunday .

Out of the 39 other professionals who made the cut and will compete in the final round ,Talat Ijaz (Lahore Gymkhana ) and Mohammad Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club ) are best placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 139 ,just one stroke behind the three leaders ,Shabbir ,Shahid and Matloob .Both Talat and Ashfaq seek an escalation over their powerful adversaries and hope to bring some surprises based on their single mindedness and firmness of purpose.

Other competitors well placed are A.Zahoor (Multan ) at 140 ,Mohammad Shahzad (Lahore Garrison) and Mohammad Naeem (Peshawar) at 141 ,Mohammad Sajjad (AGC) at 142 ,Ahmed Baig (PAF ) at 143 and Arif Ali ,Raza Ali ,Ashiq Hussain and M.Alam at 144.

Final round will definitely see a battle of capable golfing .

In the Amateur Category ,the premier one after two rounds is Salman Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana) .He played exceedingly well to be placed ahead of talent enriched golf amateurs .His scores for two rounds are 70 and 73 and an aggregate of 143.In second slot is placed Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana ) at a score of 147 ,M.Shoaib at 148 ,Ahmed Jibran and Damil Ataullah at 149.

A highlight of the day was a hole in one by Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana on 6th hole .That will fetch him Rs 100,000 ,an award announced by Brig Sajid Akram (Rtd ),Honorary Secretary ,Punjab Golf Association.

At the conclusion of the 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship on Sunday ,Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI (M)will award prizes to winners at PAF Skyview Golf Course at (4pm).