UrduPoint.com

Frontrunners In 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship Shabbir, Shahid & Matloob

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Frontrunners in 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship Shabbir, Shahid & Matloob

In the Rs 3.2 million prize money event for golf professionals, the second round of this three rounds 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship highlighted the golfing capabilities of Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Shahid Javed (Lahore Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), here on Saturday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :In the Rs 3.2 million prize money event for golf professionals, the second round of this three rounds 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship highlighted the golfing capabilities of Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Shahid Javed (Lahore Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), here on Saturday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

At the end of the 18 holes Shabbir, Shahid and Matloob cast a spell of occupation over the top slot on the leader board through exhibition of exceptional golfing techniques that fetched them illustrious scores which will facilitate them in acquiring meritorious honors plus corelated cash rewards that are agreeable to the pocket.

As far as playing scores go ,Shabbir Iqbal played a round of gross 70 through birdies on holes 1,9,11 and 18 ,an eagle on the 13th hole ,nine pars and four disagreeable bogies on holes 2,12,14 and 15 which counterbalanced his birdie excellence and he ended up 36 holes with an aggregate score of 138 ,six under par .His playing rival ,Shahid Javed also had a score of gross 70 in Saturdays round made possible by most beneficial five birdies on holes 1,7,11,13,and 14 ,ten regulation pars and excellence negating bogies on holes 1,15 and 17.Overall he achieved an aggregate score of 138 ,six under par and he stands bracketed with Shabbir at this worthy score . Matloob managed a sterling score of gross 69 in Saturdays round and that added to his first round gross 69 ,gives him an aggregate of 138 ,six under par and as the Champions get ready for Sundays final the odds look even and it will be a cut throat race for supremacy on Sunday .

Out of the 39 other professionals who made the cut and will compete in the final round ,Talat Ijaz (Lahore Gymkhana ) and Mohammad Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club ) are best placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 139 ,just one stroke behind the three leaders ,Shabbir ,Shahid and Matloob .Both Talat and Ashfaq seek an escalation over their powerful adversaries and hope to bring some surprises based on their single mindedness and firmness of purpose.

Other competitors well placed are A.Zahoor (Multan ) at 140 ,Mohammad Shahzad (Lahore Garrison) and Mohammad Naeem (Peshawar) at 141 ,Mohammad Sajjad (AGC) at 142 ,Ahmed Baig (PAF ) at 143 and Arif Ali ,Raza Ali ,Ashiq Hussain and M.Alam at 144.

Final round will definitely see a battle of capable golfing .

In the Amateur Category ,the premier one after two rounds is Salman Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana) .He played exceedingly well to be placed ahead of talent enriched golf amateurs .His scores for two rounds are 70 and 73 and an aggregate of 143.In second slot is placed Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana ) at a score of 147 ,M.Shoaib at 148 ,Ahmed Jibran and Damil Ataullah at 149.

A highlight of the day was a hole in one by Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana on 6th hole .That will fetch him Rs 100,000 ,an award announced by Brig Sajid Akram (Rtd ),Honorary Secretary ,Punjab Golf Association.

At the conclusion of the 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship on Sunday ,Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI (M)will award prizes to winners at PAF Skyview Golf Course at (4pm).

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Punjab Eagle Ghazi Mohammad Shahzad Money Sunday Event Best Top Race Million

Recent Stories

The realme C25Y is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly So ..

The realme C25Y is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Solution to Your Everyday Needs

41 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson Secures Backing of 100 Conservative ..

Boris Johnson Secures Backing of 100 Conservative Lawmakers to Run for Office - ..

34 seconds ago
 CCPO Lahore holds open court at Baghbanpura

CCPO Lahore holds open court at Baghbanpura

35 seconds ago
 Liverpool revival cut short by shock Forest loss

Liverpool revival cut short by shock Forest loss

38 seconds ago
 PHA DG visits city's parks, green-belts

PHA DG visits city's parks, green-belts

43 seconds ago
 Emirates Skywards rings in the festive season with ..

Emirates Skywards rings in the festive season with thousands of Miles on offer

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.