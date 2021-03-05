UrduPoint.com
Gujrat Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Calls On DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Gujrat Chamber of Commerce delegation calls on DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The promotion of sports culture and future sports events in Gujrat were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The delegation was led by Chairman Sports Committee Gujrat Chamber of Commerce Asif Nawaz Warriach while Senior Vice-President and Member Sports Committee Hasan Adil, former President and Member Sports Committee Adnan Iqbal and Member Sports Committee Ali Murtaza were the other members of delegation. Director Admin Javed Chohan and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Director General Sports Punjab said Sports board Punjab and the private sector are making joint efforts for the growth of sports culture in the province. "Sports Board Punjab is organizing at least one sports championship every month to provide maximum opportunities to talented youth of the province to express their sports potential".

"By holding back-to-back sports events of different games, we are preparing a pool of talented young players and we are pretty confident that these talented players will prove to be an asset in future," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will collaborate with Gujrat Chamber of Commerce for the growth of sports culture and infrastructure in Gujrat. "Gujrat Chamber of Commerce can utilize Sports Board Punjab's sports facilities and infrastructure for tracing fresh sports talent in different games. Gujrat Chamber of Commerce should also talk to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the proper usage of the swimming pool so that fresh swimming talent could be traced," he said.

Chairman Sports Committee Gujrat Chamber of Commerce Asif Nawaz Warriach, on this occasion thanked Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for organizing matches of kabaddi World Cup in Gujrat. "Sports Board Punjab is making valuable efforts for the promotion of sports culture among the young generation of the province under the visionary leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh".

