Haider Ali provisionally suspended amid criminal investigation in UK

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday provisionally suspended batter Haider Ali after the cricketer was apprehended by the Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom (UK) over some allegation levelled during the Pakistan Shaheens recent tour of England.

In a statement issued here in Thursday, the PCB said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.” The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course.

Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary.

Until such time as the legal process reaches its conclusion, the PCB will not offer further comment on the matter.

However, the PCB has assured to ensure that Haider Ali receives appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process which is in line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players.