Open Menu

Haider Ali Provisionally Suspended Amid Criminal Investigation In UK

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Haider Ali provisionally suspended amid criminal investigation in UK

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday provisionally suspended batter Haider Ali after the cricketer was apprehended by the Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom (UK) over some allegation levelled during the Pakistan Shaheens recent tour of England

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday provisionally suspended batter Haider Ali after the cricketer was apprehended by the Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom (UK) over some allegation levelled during the Pakistan Shaheens recent tour of England.

In a statement issued here in Thursday, the PCB said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.” The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course.

Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary.

Until such time as the legal process reaches its conclusion, the PCB will not offer further comment on the matter.

However, the PCB has assured to ensure that Haider Ali receives appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process which is in line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

18 seconds ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

18 seconds ago
 Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in Octo ..

Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited

19 seconds ago
 DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

1 hour ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

2 hours ago
 LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance ..

LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025

20 seconds ago
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at As ..

Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..

22 seconds ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

2 hours ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

4 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

4 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports