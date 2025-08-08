Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s squash campaign at the World Games 2025 began in a spectacular fashion on Friday as rising star Noor Zaman dismantled China’s Chen Haisong in straight games (11-2, 11-2, 11-0) in the Round of 32, sending a strong message to his rivals.

The 21-year-old phenom displayed ruthless precision, overpowering his opponent with a mix of blistering attacks and flawless court coverage.

The match lasted just for 18 minutes, with Noor barely giving the home favorite a chance to settle.

Coach Fahim Gul, visibly pleased with Noor's performance, praised his focus and execution.

"Noor came in with a clear game plan and executed it perfectly. He didn’t let the occasion or the home crowd affect him. This is the mindset we’ve been working on," Fahim told APP.

"This is just the start; we’re aiming for something big here," he added.