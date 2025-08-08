Rana Sanaullah Congratulates Danish Elahi On The Feat
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi has made the nation proud by setting a new Guinness World Record for completing the Boston Marathon in traditional Shalwar Kameez.
Elahi finished the race in 3 hours and 26 minutes, the fastest time ever recorded by an athlete in national attire, said a press release.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, congratulated Danish Elahi and the nation on this remarkable achievement.
He said that champions like Elahi are a great asset to Pakistan and that the government is committed to developing sports in the country.
Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of the Inter Provincial Coordination, emphasized that the Prime Minister has given special instructions to take concrete steps for the development of sports, and the results are already visible.
Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, presented a commemorative souvenir to Danish Elahi, recognizing his outstanding achievement and efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan globally.
Wani praised Elahi for raising the name of Pakistan internationally and said that the entire nation is proud of him.
Danish Elahi expressed his commitment to promoting sports in Pakistan and announced his support for the recently constructed paddle tennis courts at the Islamabad College for Girls (ICG). This initiative aims to attract youth towards sports and increase opportunities for them.
Elahi's achievement not only highlights his hard work but is also an inspiration for budding athletes across Pakistan. His record-breaking feat has brought pride to the nation and showcased Pakistan's potential on the global stage.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat4 minutes ago
-
PSB clarifies misleading statement4 minutes ago
-
Sulaman brothers scale Mushkpuri Peak24 minutes ago
-
Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win3 hours ago
-
Pak athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record3 hours ago
-
Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony8 hours ago
-
Pak squash duo make nation proud by qualifying for World Games19 hours ago
-
SMS Gymkhana clinches Asif Mahmood memorial cricket title with dominant win22 hours ago
-
Aviation key to boosting tourism in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah22 hours ago
-
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event22 hours ago
-
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately at UAE grounds22 hours ago
-
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match22 hours ago