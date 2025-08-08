Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Congratulates Danish Elahi On The Feat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi has made the nation proud by setting a new Guinness World Record for completing the Boston Marathon in traditional Shalwar Kameez.

Elahi finished the race in 3 hours and 26 minutes, the fastest time ever recorded by an athlete in national attire, said a press release.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, congratulated Danish Elahi and the nation on this remarkable achievement.

He said that champions like Elahi are a great asset to Pakistan and that the government is committed to developing sports in the country.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of the Inter Provincial Coordination, emphasized that the Prime Minister has given special instructions to take concrete steps for the development of sports, and the results are already visible.

Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, presented a commemorative souvenir to Danish Elahi, recognizing his outstanding achievement and efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan globally.

Wani praised Elahi for raising the name of Pakistan internationally and said that the entire nation is proud of him.

Danish Elahi expressed his commitment to promoting sports in Pakistan and announced his support for the recently constructed paddle tennis courts at the Islamabad College for Girls (ICG). This initiative aims to attract youth towards sports and increase opportunities for them.

Elahi's achievement not only highlights his hard work but is also an inspiration for budding athletes across Pakistan. His record-breaking feat has brought pride to the nation and showcased Pakistan's potential on the global stage.

