Chengdu 2025 World Games Kick Off With Dazzling Opening Ceremony
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Chengdu 2025 World Games opened in spectacular fashion on Thursday night with a vibrant ceremony at the Tianfu International Conference Center, featuring dazzling performances, a record number of participating nations and a historic cauldron lighting.
Chinese State Councilor Chen Ichin, Sports Minister Gao Zhidan and International World Games Association (IWGA) President José Perurena were among the dignitaries present as hundreds of dancers, adorned with colour-changing gloves and shoes, delivered a mesmerizing opening act.
Fireworks in the event’s signature yellow, red and green hues lit up the sky, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
A record 114 nations paraded into the venue, with China’s 321-strong contingent, the largest delegation receiving a roaring ovation. The host nation’s DanceSport athletes added to the excitement with a lively performance during the march-past.
International Olympic Committee member Kirsty Coventry, in a video message, commended China’s organizational efficiency, while IWGA President Perurena, presiding over his final World Games after 11 years, hailed Chengdu as the "center of world sport" and thanked volunteers and organizers for their dedication.
“This will be my final edition of the World Games as president, and I cannot imagine a better farewell than to be here in Chengdu,” Perurena said.
State Councilor Chen Ichin officially declared the Games open, followed by oaths from athletes, coaches and officials.
The ceremony reached its climax when two Chinese waterskiers lit the cauldron on Qinhuang Lake in a breathtaking display — the first-ever torch lighting in World Games history.
The night concluded with a performance blending tradition and modernity, as dancers in glowing blue skirts moved to the event’s theme song, "Voice of Amity," performed by a children’s choir.
The World Games, showcasing over 30 non-Olympic sports will run until August 17. Pakistan is participating in squash and billiard events.
Recent Stories
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN
Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..
Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother
PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees
NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz
AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Az ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Pak squash duo make nation proud by qualifying for World Games12 hours ago
-
SMS Gymkhana clinches Asif Mahmood memorial cricket title with dominant win14 hours ago
-
Aviation key to boosting tourism in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah14 hours ago
-
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event14 hours ago
-
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately at UAE grounds14 hours ago
-
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match15 hours ago
-
Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad15 hours ago
-
Pak cueist Asif to feature in World Games17 hours ago
-
Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship from Friday17 hours ago
-
Fitness Club Haripur clinches All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup20 hours ago
-
UoW clinches bronze medal20 hours ago