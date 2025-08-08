Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Chengdu 2025 World Games opened in spectacular fashion on Thursday night with a vibrant ceremony at the Tianfu International Conference Center, featuring dazzling performances, a record number of participating nations and a historic cauldron lighting.

Chinese State Councilor Chen Ichin, Sports Minister Gao Zhidan and International World Games Association (IWGA) President José Perurena were among the dignitaries present as hundreds of dancers, adorned with colour-changing gloves and shoes, delivered a mesmerizing opening act.

Fireworks in the event’s signature yellow, red and green hues lit up the sky, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

A record 114 nations paraded into the venue, with China’s 321-strong contingent, the largest delegation receiving a roaring ovation. The host nation’s DanceSport athletes added to the excitement with a lively performance during the march-past.

International Olympic Committee member Kirsty Coventry, in a video message, commended China’s organizational efficiency, while IWGA President Perurena, presiding over his final World Games after 11 years, hailed Chengdu as the "center of world sport" and thanked volunteers and organizers for their dedication.

“This will be my final edition of the World Games as president, and I cannot imagine a better farewell than to be here in Chengdu,” Perurena said.

State Councilor Chen Ichin officially declared the Games open, followed by oaths from athletes, coaches and officials.

The ceremony reached its climax when two Chinese waterskiers lit the cauldron on Qinhuang Lake in a breathtaking display — the first-ever torch lighting in World Games history.

The night concluded with a performance blending tradition and modernity, as dancers in glowing blue skirts moved to the event’s theme song, "Voice of Amity," performed by a children’s choir.

The World Games, showcasing over 30 non-Olympic sports will run until August 17. Pakistan is participating in squash and billiard events.