PSB clarifies misleading statement

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has taken notice of the statement circulating in the media from the wrestling coach and declared it contrary to the facts.

The wrestling coach had claimed in the media that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is not cooperating in wrestlers’ training for the Asian Youth Games 2025 preparations, said a press release.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), terming the said statement baseless and misleading, has clarified that full cooperation is being provided for wrestlers’ training in preparation for the Asian Youth Games 2025.

Not only is the Pakistan Sports Board providing complete facilities for training, but it has also provided the facility of a foreign training camp for wrestlers in connection with the preparations for the Asian Youth Games 2025.

According to PSB, the Pakistan Wrestling Federation had requested a foreign training camp for 4 wrestlers and 1 coach in preparation for the Asian Youth Games 2025 and the Youth Olympic Games 2026.

The PSB approved this request and instructed the federation to provide the training plan inclusive dates of travel, training programme abroad, boarding and lodging arrangements, and other details so that immediate implementation could take place.

Furthermore, upon the federation’s request, the PSB issued in advance a total of Rs 7.55 million more than the requested Rs 6.60 million, for the camp (Cheque No. B-520058, dated 22 May 2025), so that the training camp could be held without delay.

The PSB clarified that, despite these concrete facts, creating the impression in the media that the institution is not cooperating is not only irresponsible but also tantamount to misleading the public and damaging the reputation of national sports. The federation should take serious notice of such irresponsible statements.