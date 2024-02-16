Open Menu

Hamza Moves In ITF Pakistan World Jr Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan's Hamza Roman qualified for the boy's singles final of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday

In the Boys Singles Semi Final, Hamza beat Dong Hyeon of Korea (2nd seed) and qualified for the final, where he would face Kiagaoge Kang of China.

In the Boys Doubles Semifinals Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael Qureshi of Pakistan qualified for the final.

In Boys Singles semifinals, Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Dong Hyeon(KOR) 6-4,6-2; Kiagaoge Kang (CHN) beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-4,3-6,6-2.

In Girls Singles semifinals, Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR) 5-7,6-4,6-1; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) 6-2,3-0 (retd)

Boys Doubles Semi-Finals: Bilal Asim, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Jun Hyeok An (KOR), Ye Chan Choi (KOR) 6-2,6-3; Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Howard Chan (HKG), Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-2,6-3.

The finals of Boys Singles, Boys Doubles, Girls Doubles and Girls Singles would be played on Saturday.

