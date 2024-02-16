Hamza Moves In ITF Pakistan World Jr Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Pakistan's Hamza Roman qualified for the boy's singles final of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Hamza Roman qualified for the boy's singles final of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.
In the Boys Singles Semi Final, Hamza beat Dong Hyeon of Korea (2nd seed) and qualified for the final, where he would face Kiagaoge Kang of China.
In the Boys Doubles Semifinals Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael Qureshi of Pakistan qualified for the final.
In Boys Singles semifinals, Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Dong Hyeon(KOR) 6-4,6-2; Kiagaoge Kang (CHN) beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-4,3-6,6-2.
In Girls Singles semifinals, Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR) 5-7,6-4,6-1; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) 6-2,3-0 (retd)
Boys Doubles Semi-Finals: Bilal Asim, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Jun Hyeok An (KOR), Ye Chan Choi (KOR) 6-2,6-3; Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Howard Chan (HKG), Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-2,6-3.
The finals of Boys Singles, Boys Doubles, Girls Doubles and Girls Singles would be played on Saturday.
Recent Stories
IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year
ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions
SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20
Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 95 minutes ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 2221 minutes ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 1719 minutes ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series6 minutes ago
-
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo19 minutes ago
-
Four matches decided in Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney6 minutes ago
-
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south2 hours ago
-
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe3 hours ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule4 hours ago