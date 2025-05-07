Open Menu

HBL PSL X To Continue As Scheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

HBL PSL X to continue as scheduled

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

Tonight's match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports