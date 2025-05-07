Open Menu

Dr. Shah’s Legacy Lives On In Women’s Hockey: Sindh Sports Secretary Vows Support

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Dr. Shah’s legacy lives on in women’s hockey: Sindh Sports Secretary vows support

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Sindh Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Aleem Lashari, has lauded the contributions of the late Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah’s family for their role in promoting sports, especially women’s hockey in Karachi.

During a meeting with Karachi Hockey Association Women’s Wing President Asma Ali Shah and Secretary Batool Kazim, Aleem Lashari praised their continued efforts and pledged full support for the Karachi Women’s Hockey team, said a news release on Tuesday.

Asma Shah, the widow of former Sindh Sports Minister Dr.

Muhammad Ali Shah, briefed the secretary on the team’s performance and emphasized the need for financial assistance to sustain their activities. She also highlighted that three international players are currently part of the city’s women’s squad and shared details of the annual hockey Calendar and upcoming events.

Reaffirming his commitment to women's sports, Aleem Lashari said that Dr. Shah’s services to Sindh’s sports sector remain unforgettable, and his department would continue to back initiatives that carry forward his legacy.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

54 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

57 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

1 hour ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

57 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

57 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

57 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

57 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

1 hour ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

1 hour ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports