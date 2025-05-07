Dr. Shah’s Legacy Lives On In Women’s Hockey: Sindh Sports Secretary Vows Support
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2025 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Sindh Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Aleem Lashari, has lauded the contributions of the late Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah’s family for their role in promoting sports, especially women’s hockey in Karachi.
During a meeting with Karachi Hockey Association Women’s Wing President Asma Ali Shah and Secretary Batool Kazim, Aleem Lashari praised their continued efforts and pledged full support for the Karachi Women’s Hockey team, said a news release on Tuesday.
Asma Shah, the widow of former Sindh Sports Minister Dr.
Muhammad Ali Shah, briefed the secretary on the team’s performance and emphasized the need for financial assistance to sustain their activities. She also highlighted that three international players are currently part of the city’s women’s squad and shared details of the annual hockey Calendar and upcoming events.
Reaffirming his commitment to women's sports, Aleem Lashari said that Dr. Shah’s services to Sindh’s sports sector remain unforgettable, and his department would continue to back initiatives that carry forward his legacy.
