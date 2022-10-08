Hockey trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme completed in Swat

Boys and Girls hockey trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program have completed in Swat Region wherein a record 240 boys and 110 girl's players turned up

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) ::Boys and Girls hockey trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program have completed in Swat Region wherein a record 240 boys and 110 girl's players turned up.

The trials were held on a newly laid Astro-Turf at Makhan Bagh Hockey ground, Mingora District Swat and the youth between 15-25-year-old enthusiastically participated. The boys' trials were held under the supervision of Directorate General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam and the girls trials hosted by Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Miss Mariyyah Samin. There were a record number of hockey players as compared to Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, and Hazara Regions.

PML-N leader Syed Habib Ali Shah was the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the trials ceremony. He was accompanied by Youth Wing Swat President Mushtaq Muhammad Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Coordinator Engineer Arif Rawan, Olympian Rahim Khan, Director Distance education System Dr. Noor Zada, former hockey players including Dr. Zafar, Malik Wadan, KP Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, selectors including Zia Ur Rehman, Waqas Ahmad and other district officials of PML-N.

According to the selection committee, 24 players were selected in the trials, including Sohail Abbas, Waheed Ahmed, Shamsher, Zeeshan Khan, Najeeb Ali Shah, Shan Sami, Hamza Khan, Aneesur Rehman, Abbas Khan, Tahir Khan, Nouman Khan, Faizan Khan, Shah Fahad, Yasir Khan, Sohail Abbas, Ijaz, Zaheer Abbas, Sharji, Shoaib, Muzamil, Shawwal, Abdul Rehman, Mujeebur Rehman and Nouman Ali.

The chief guest Syed Habib Ali Shah spoke on the occasion of the closing ceremony. He said that it is commendable to find talent in the disaster area like Swat which earlier went through a dark time of insurgency and militancy besides being hit by a recent flood.

He also appreciated the advice of the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Sheza Fatima Khawjah and Coordinator for Youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Arif Rawan, and managements of University of Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for holding and searching new talent through merit based trials in Malakand Division.

He said it is a moment of joy for the people of Malakand that our record number of youth, both boys and girls, participated in the trials. He also thanked Olympian Rahim Khan and other members of the selection committee for selecting two teams of boys and one team of girls for the forthcoming Hockey League under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme.

The trials, he said, attract the youth towards positive activities. He said that Malakand region is home to immense talent in sports as well as beautiful natural scenery and this soil has produced many Names in the world of sports who have played their role in bringing the name of the country and nation to lame light.

Engr. Arif Rawan on this occasion, said that quality and best hockey turf has been laid in Makan Bagh Hockey Ground, Swat, now it is imperative that the children of Malakand region benefit from this hockey turf and improve their skills.