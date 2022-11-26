UrduPoint.com

Hosts Qatar Knocked Out Of World Cup As Iran Stun Wales

Muhammad Rameez Published November 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as Iran stun Wales

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Host nation Qatar were eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after a second straight defeat as Iran beat Wales 2-0 to breathe new life into a campaign overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.

Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal and became the first team to be knocked out of this World Cup after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game.

Asian champions Qatar had high hopes coming into the tournament but become only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were enough to give African champions Senegal the win.

It is the first time the World Cup hosts have gone out after just two games.

"We would like to say we're very sorry to the supporters, to the country," said Qatar defender Tarek Salman, who was a second-half substitute.

"We have made them feel bad about losing two games in a row in the World Cup."The Netherlands, who have chalked up two wins, will qualify for the last 16 by avoiding defeat to Qatar in their final match.

Senegal must beat Ecuador to advance to the knockout phase.

Related Topics

World Iran Qatar Wales Ecuador South Africa Senegal Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

44 seconds ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

35 minutes ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

38 minutes ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.