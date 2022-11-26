Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as Iran stun Wales

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Host nation Qatar were eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after a second straight defeat as Iran beat Wales 2-0 to breathe new life into a campaign overshadowed by mass anti-government protests at home.

Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal and became the first team to be knocked out of this World Cup after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game.

Asian champions Qatar had high hopes coming into the tournament but become only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were enough to give African champions Senegal the win.

It is the first time the World Cup hosts have gone out after just two games.

"We would like to say we're very sorry to the supporters, to the country," said Qatar defender Tarek Salman, who was a second-half substitute.

"We have made them feel bad about losing two games in a row in the World Cup."The Netherlands, who have chalked up two wins, will qualify for the last 16 by avoiding defeat to Qatar in their final match.

Senegal must beat Ecuador to advance to the knockout phase.