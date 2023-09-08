The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced 20 match officials for the League Round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 in India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced 20 match officials for the League Round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 in India.

Sixteen umpires would officiate the 13th edition of the tournament, including all 12 of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel, they are: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson, said a press release.

The experienced list includes three of the four umpires who were appointed for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord's - Dharmasena, Erasmus and Tucker � with only Aleem Dar missing, who stepped down from the Elite Panel in March of this year.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is represented at the event by a quartet of former international cricketers, namely, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Srinath will take charge of the tournament opener between the last event's finalists, England and New Zealand on 5 October in Ahmedabad. Menon and Dharmasena will be the standing umpires, with Paul Wilson as TV umpire and Saikat taking on fourth umpire duties.

The officials have been named for the entirety of the League segment, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager � Cricket, said, "The ICC Elite panel of umpires, referees, and emerging group of umpires involved will bring immense skills, experience and world-class standards to this World Cup. We are delighted with the group that we have assembled for this tournament".

"Our competitive pathway system continues to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game. We are pleased that four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel have earned the opportunity to be part of this showcase event and we wish them, and all the other match officials involved all the very best for the tournament."Sean Easey, ICC Manager � Umpires and Referees said, "This group is the best from around the world and will be ready to perform a challenging job, with the eyes of the global cricketing community focused on the event. We are confident that they will do an excellent job and wish them all the best of luck for what promises to be a World Cup to remember."