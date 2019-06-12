The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the details of the inaugural criiio cup, where six social cricket teams from all corners of the world will come together in London's Trafalgar Square on July 12, ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup Final, for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the diversity in which cricket is enjoyed in communities around the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the details of the inaugural criiio cup , where six social cricket teams from all corners of the world will come together in London 's Trafalgar Square on July 12, ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup Final, for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the diversity in which cricket is enjoyed in communities around the world

Teams from Brazil, Rwanda, Germany, England, Indonesia and India will showcase the power and impact of social cricket in the central London fan park, two days ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final at Lord's Cricket Ground, said an announcement of ICC here.

Criiio, which is a celebration of all things bat and ball, and brings together the 460 million people playing cricket globally, was launched on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Teams for the criiio cup have been selected from around the world based on the impact cricket has had on their communities.

The competing teams hail from a wide variety of community and social cricket initiatives including women's empowerment and engagement programs, refugee integration initiatives and semi-professional tennis-ball leagues. While competing for the title of criiio cup champions, the teams will showcase the adaptability of cricket and the different ways it is enjoyed by millions around the world.