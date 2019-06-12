UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Announces Details Of CRIIIO Cup At London's Trafalgar Square

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

ICC announces details of CRIIIO Cup at London's Trafalgar square

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the details of the inaugural criiio cup, where six social cricket teams from all corners of the world will come together in London's Trafalgar Square on July 12, ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup Final, for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the diversity in which cricket is enjoyed in communities around the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the details of the inaugural criiio cup, where six social cricket teams from all corners of the world will come together in London's Trafalgar Square on July 12, ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup Final, for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the diversity in which cricket is enjoyed in communities around the world.

Teams from Brazil, Rwanda, Germany, England, Indonesia and India will showcase the power and impact of social cricket in the central London fan park, two days ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final at Lord's Cricket Ground, said an announcement of ICC here.

Criiio, which is a celebration of all things bat and ball, and brings together the 460 million people playing cricket globally, was launched on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Teams for the criiio cup have been selected from around the world based on the impact cricket has had on their communities.

The competing teams hail from a wide variety of community and social cricket initiatives including women's empowerment and engagement programs, refugee integration initiatives and semi-professional tennis-ball leagues. While competing for the title of criiio cup champions, the teams will showcase the adaptability of cricket and the different ways it is enjoyed by millions around the world.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Germany London Hail Indonesia Brazil Rwanda Lord's Cricket Ground Cuban Peso July Women All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

25 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

25 minutes ago

Sindh Excise Dept. recovers 94 % tax till May: Min ..

1 minute ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, GB delegation discuss poli ..

1 minute ago

Sister of N. Korean leader pays respects Panmunjom ..

1 minute ago

Counterfeit medicine a 'growing threat': EU study

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.