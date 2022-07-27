ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The ICC board has approved Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka as the four host countries of the ICC women's white ball events from 2024-2027.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 would be hosted by Bangladesh for the second time, with the 2026 edition going to England for the first time since 2009, said a press release.

The next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 would be held in India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.

The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

Greg Barclay, ICC Chair said, "We are delighted to have awarded ICC women's white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka.

Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans." Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO said, "Getting the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fantastic news for Bangladesh cricket. On behalf of the BCB, I take this opportunity to thank the ICC Board for awarding this major women's event to Bangladesh during a time when the women's game is flourishing and expanding.

"Especially, this will be a watershed moment for women's cricket in Bangladesh as the event will inspire little girls and aspiring female cricketers to dream big. Our women have made steady strides in international cricket and this world event at home will be an ideal opportunity to show that we can compete against the best.

Bangladesh has a rich tradition of hosting high profile ICC events and I have no doubts that we will deliver a world class tournament in 2024." Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said, "We were keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights. India hosted the 50-over women's World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements." Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The BCCI remains committed to women's cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup." Clare Connor, England and Wales Cricket Board Interim CEO said, "We're absolutely delighted that we've been selected to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. We saw back in 2017 how hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup captured people's imagination and I'll never forget watching Heather Knight lift the trophy on that magical day at a sold-out Lord's.

"Women's cricket has developed rapidly since then, from the numbers of girls picking up bats through All stars and Dynamos, joining clubs, and being able to progress on a pathway to the highest levels of performance." Ashley de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO said, "Sri Lanka Cricket gives utmost importance to the growth of women's cricket, hence we consider, being bestowed the honor of hosting ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 is an excellent opportunity for us to be a part of the global growth program launched by the International Cricket Council to develop women's cricket.

"Hosting this event is also going to give women's cricket in Sri Lanka a global platform to promote the game within the country, the region and also beyond."The IBC Board approved Lord's Cricket Ground as the host for the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025.