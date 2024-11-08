India Refuses To Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:32 PM
BCCI intends for the Indian team to play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India would not send its cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled in 2025, citing security and political concerns.
The Indian media reported that the BCCI intended for the Indian team to play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan.
The decision comes despite six other nations confirming their teams’ participation in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.
According to the sources, India has expressed concerns over security in Pakistan and is advocating for a "hybrid model," which would allow certain matches to be played outside Pakistan.
The Champions Trophy, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to run from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with matches planned in major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.
The development added to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan in sports as both countries have faced challenges in hosting each other for bilateral series due to political issues.
As the tournament approaches, the ICC is expected to address India's request and consider possible alternative venues to accommodate all participating teams.
