Open Menu

India Refuses To Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:32 PM

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI intends for the Indian team to play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India would not send its cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled in 2025, citing security and political concerns.

The Indian media reported that the BCCI intended for the Indian team to play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan.

The decision comes despite six other nations confirming their teams’ participation in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

According to the sources, India has expressed concerns over security in Pakistan and is advocating for a "hybrid model," which would allow certain matches to be played outside Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to run from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with matches planned in major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The development added to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan in sports as both countries have faced challenges in hosting each other for bilateral series due to political issues.

As the tournament approaches, the ICC is expected to address India's request and consider possible alternative venues to accommodate all participating teams.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Sports Board Of Control For Cricket In India Rawalpindi February March Media All From

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

4 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

17 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

17 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

17 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports