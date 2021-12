Inter-University Athletics Championship held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Inter-University Athletics Championship (Men) under the auspicious of Kamyab Jawan sports Drive was held here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Many athletes featured in different disciplines of the championship.

In 800m, Zawar Shah (University of Central Punjab, 1st 1:57:86); Faisal Tabasum (Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur 2nd 1:58:61); Samiullah (Punjab University 3rd 1:59:09); M. Waqas (University of Central Punjab 4th 2:04:00); Imtiaz (GCU Lhr 5th 2:04:29); Bahwal Khan (UOL 6th 2:06:00).

In Javelin Throw, Qadeer Khan (University of Central Punjab 1st 62.85m); M. Usman (Uni. Edu. LHR 2nd 58.36m); Sajawal (Karachi University 3rd 57.13m); Mohsin Sultan (University of Central Punjab 4th 56.58m); Naveed Ashraf (Superior University 5th 55.43m); Naseem Abbas (Punjab University 6th 55.32m).

In Long Jump, Ansar Abbas (University of Central Punjab 1st 7.28m (New Rec); Abdul Arif (Punjab University 2nd 6.74m); Faraz Khan (GCU LHR 3rd 6.68m); Zeeshan Zafar (University of Central Punjab 4th 6.45m); Tayyab (Uni of Lahore 5th 6.40m); M. Umar (AWK, Mardan 6th 6.19m).

In 5000m, Akhtar (University of Central Punjab 1st 15.28.1); Aftab (University of Central Punjab 2nd 15.58.4); Kaleem (Uni. Of LHR 3rd 16.11.2); Shahbaz Ahmad (Islamia Uni. BWP 4th 16.20.0); Kamran (Superior University 5th 16.25.6); Nosherwan (Punjab University 6th 17.15.8).

In 400m Hurdle, Mohsin Mushtaq (Superior 1st 52:90 (N.REC); Fahad Hussain (Superior 2nd 56:00); Ahmed Abdullah (GCU FSD 3rd 57:94); Moeed Jabbar (University of Central Punjab 4th 58:70); M. Usman (Punjab University 5th 59:70); Ahmed Saeed (University of Central Punjab 6th 1:06:10).

In High Jump Rizwan Ramzan (Punjab University 1st 1:96 (New REC); Zeeshan Zafar (University of Central Punjab 2nd 1:93); Adeel Anjum (Superior 3rd 1:90); Owais Wahab (Iqra University 4th 1:85); M. Ibrahim (Punjab University 5th 1:85); Adnan Ali (Kfuit RYK 6th 1:70.

In Discuss Throw, Ghulam Muhiodin (University of Central Punjab 1st 45.26m); Bilal Hussain (Superior 2nd 40.43m); Nasir Ahmad (Superior 3rd 37.

90m); M. Hassan (University of Central Punjab 4th 37.68m); Usama Nawaz (Punjab University 5th 37.36m); Zeeshan Khan (University of Lahore 6th 37.22m).

In 200m, Shajar Abbas (University of Central Punjab 1st 21:00); Abdul Moeed (Karachi University 2nd 21:30); M. Waseem Khalid (Superior University 3rd 21:30); Bilal Miraan (Superior University 4th 21:40); Ali Sukhera (GCU, LHR 5th 21:40); Nadeem Ali University of Central Punjab 6th 22:40).

In Pole Vault, Ansar Alam (University of Central Punjab 1st 3.95); Ali Adnan (University of Central Punjab 2nd 3.95); Ijaz Ali (UOL 3rd 3.85); Bilal Ahmed (Punjab University 4th 3.70); Gulsher (Superior 5th 3.50); Mehboob Ahmed (Superior 6th 2.80).

In Shot Put, Muhammad Usama (University of Central Punjab 1st 13.91); Bismillah Jan (University of Central Punjab 2nd 13.51); Abuzar Ahmed (Uni of Swabi 3rd 11.40); Asjad Waseem (Sir Syed Uni of Eng. & Tech. 4th 11.26); Noman Shahzad (Uni of Sargodha 5th 10.97); Aamir Khan (GCU 6th 10.75).

In Triple Jump, Ansar Abbas (University of central Punjab 1st 14.68); Faraz Khan (GCU LHR 2nd 13.81); Taimoor Nasir (UOL 3rd 13.64); Abdul Rehman Khalid (Superior 4th 13.57); Luqman Cheema (GCU FSD 5th 13.23); Salman Farsi (Iqra National Peshwar 6th 12.94).

In 1500m, M. Akhtar (University of Central Punjab 1st 4.06:40); Faisal Tabbasum (Shah Abdul Latif Khairpur 2nd 4.12:90); Sufyan (GCU LHR 3rd 4.13:70); Abdullah Warriach (University of Central Punjab 4th 4.15:70); Bahawal Khan (UOL 5th 4.19:00); Sultan Azam (Superior 6th 4.20:40).

In 400m, Abdul Moeed (Karachi University 1st 47:50); Ahmed Saeed (University of Central Punjab 2nd 48:60); Bilal Miran (Superior 3rd 49:20); Mohsin (Superior 4th 49.30); Ahmed Zaryab (UO Sargodha 5th 50:00); Muhammad Waqas (University of Central Punjab 6th 50:10).

In Hammer Throw, Ihtisham (University of central Punjab 1st 55.22m); Raees Younas (Punjab University Lahore 2nd 47.95m); Zohaib Habib (GCU Lhr 3rd 44.15m); Bilal Hassan (Superior University 4th 40.00m); Dainyal Haider (University of Central Punjab 5th 36.43m); Aftab Hussain (Superior University 6th 35.58m).