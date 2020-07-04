UrduPoint.com
Irfan Achieves His 32nd Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Irfan achieves his 32nd Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has achieved his 32nd Guinness World Record by breaking the latest one of Paddy Doyle of the United Kingdom, for the most jumping jacks carrying a 100-lb pack in one minute.

"Paddy Doyle who has got the title of World Fittest Man held the record of 58 jumping jacks carrying a 100-lb pack in one minute, while I did 64. I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in April this year," he told APP.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, also holds the record of most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack. Irfan holds records of the most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) carrying 60 lb pack in one minute, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

