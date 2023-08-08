ITF appoints official education partner for World Tennis Tour Jrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The ITF has announced that Dwight Global Online School has been selected as the official education partner of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.

The partnership would give the world's best young tennis players the chance to benefit from Dwight Global's range of online education programmes, said a press release.

Ranked within the top two online high schools in the United States by Newsweek magazine, Dwight Global sets the platinum standard in online private school education and is the ideal choice for aspiring young tournament players who want to balance their pursuit of excellence on the court and in the classroom.

Dwight, the first school in the US to be accredited by The World academy of Sport, was founded in 1872 and has a 151-year tradition of academic excellence. It boasts top US college acceptances and provides flexible and year-round scheduling, while also customising an educational path for promising student-athletes in grades 6-12.

As the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors' official education partner, Dwight Global would provide all tour players with a 50% tuition discount, as well as webinars about college planning, mental health and leadership, and dedicated college counsellors skilled in athletic recruitment, who will work with each player to gain acceptance into their top choice universities. Students can join Dwight Global travelling teams where they train, compete, and study together.

Additionally, as Dwight Global students, players on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors would have unique opportunities to study on-site at any school in Dwight's global network, which has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and Hanoi (opening in 2024).

Students can also enjoy Dwight residential experiences, participate in performing arts collaborations, and go on trips and exchanges with Dwight students worldwide.

Several prominent players on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors are current or former Dwight Global students, including Michael Zheng (2022 Wimbledon boys' singles finalist), who now plays college tennis while studying at Columbia University, and Cooper Williams (2023 Australian Open boys' doubles champion and 2023 Wimbledon boys' singles semi-finalist), who completed his high school studies and is starting as a freshman at Harvard University this autumn. Other Dwight Global students include Claire An (2023 USTA Easter Bowl girls singles' 16s champion) and Shannon Lam (2021 USTA Easter Bowl girls' singles champion).

Matt Byford, Head of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, said, "We are pleased to partner with Dwight Global, giving players competing at ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors events opportunities for online learning.

Dr Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of the Dwight Schools and captain of the 1994 Columbia University Ivy League Championship Tennis Team, said, "We're pleased to provide players with a world-class private school education combined with the flexibility they need to perform and compete at the highest levels."