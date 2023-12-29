Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cadet, Junior and Senior Male and Female Karate Championship got underway here at Hayatabad sports Complex in which more than 150 male and female players from all divisions across the province are participating.

The KP team would also be selected for the National Cadet, Junior and Senior Karate Championships to be held in Karachi.

Association Coordinator and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal and other important personalities were present.

Competitions in different categories will be held in the Championship including Cadet Boy 52 kg, 57 kg, Women 47 kg, 54 kg, Junior Boy 55 kg, 68 kg, Junior Women 53 kg, 66 kg Senior Men 50 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg, 75 kg, 84 kg.

The Women and Men players would also participate in the Team Competition, Individual Kata and Team Kata while Senior Women 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 61 kg, and 68 kg. The National Karate Championship will be organized in January next year.

