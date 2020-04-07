UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manchester United Could Lose Over $140Mln Due To Suspension Of Premier League - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Manchester United Could Lose Over $140Mln Due to Suspension of Premier League - Reports

The suspension of football matches due to the coronavirus pandemic may result in big losses for the English Premier League, with Manchester United looking to lose up to over 116 million pounds ($143 million) if the current season is not seen through, a UK sports media analysis stated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The suspension of football matches due to the coronavirus pandemic may result in big losses for the English Premier League, with Manchester United looking to lose up to over 116 million Pounds ($143 million) if the current season is not seen through, a UK sports media analysis stated on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail football reporter Nick Harris, Manchester United's reliance on matchday revenue and commercial or sponsorship income have left it most vulnerable to bear large losses amid coronavirus mitigation measures.

Derby rival Manchester City FC and table leaders Liverpool FC are also set to lose over 100 million pounds each, as the world's most-watched football championship remains suspended for the foreseeable future.

City and Liverpool, however, can weather the storm better because they are bankrolled by foreign investors with deep pockets, according to the publication, while United is owned by a private family, the Glazers.

The exorbitant fees commanded by star players became subject of much scrutiny in recent weeks, as Liverpool leadership decided to furlough thousands of club employees while keeping players' salaries untouched.

The public backlash against Liverpool higher-ups forced a reversal of the decision on Monday and an apology from club CEO Peter Moore.

Virtually all clubs are set to burden heavy losses amid the pandemic, as Premier League clubs enjoy the highest earnings in television broadcasting revenue of any football competition.

The championship was suspended last month with the 20 teams having nine or 10 games left to play, with Liverpool leading by 25 points.

Related Topics

UK Football Weather Storm World Sports Liverpool Manchester United May Family Media TV All From Manchester City Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

11 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

26 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

44 minutes ago

Japan Approves $990Bln Stimulus Package for Econom ..

1 minute ago

Austria's Coronavirus Cases Climb by 332 with 23 D ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.