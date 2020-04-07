Manchester United Could Lose Over $140Mln Due to Suspension of Premier League - Reports

The suspension of football matches due to the coronavirus pandemic may result in big losses for the English Premier League, with Manchester United looking to lose up to over 116 million pounds ($143 million) if the current season is not seen through, a UK sports media analysis stated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The suspension of football matches due to the coronavirus pandemic may result in big losses for the English Premier League, with Manchester United looking to lose up to over 116 million Pounds ($143 million) if the current season is not seen through, a UK sports media analysis stated on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail football reporter Nick Harris, Manchester United's reliance on matchday revenue and commercial or sponsorship income have left it most vulnerable to bear large losses amid coronavirus mitigation measures.

Derby rival Manchester City FC and table leaders Liverpool FC are also set to lose over 100 million pounds each, as the world's most-watched football championship remains suspended for the foreseeable future.

City and Liverpool, however, can weather the storm better because they are bankrolled by foreign investors with deep pockets, according to the publication, while United is owned by a private family, the Glazers.

The exorbitant fees commanded by star players became subject of much scrutiny in recent weeks, as Liverpool leadership decided to furlough thousands of club employees while keeping players' salaries untouched.

The public backlash against Liverpool higher-ups forced a reversal of the decision on Monday and an apology from club CEO Peter Moore.

Virtually all clubs are set to burden heavy losses amid the pandemic, as Premier League clubs enjoy the highest earnings in television broadcasting revenue of any football competition.

The championship was suspended last month with the 20 teams having nine or 10 games left to play, with Liverpool leading by 25 points.