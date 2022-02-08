Marquez ready to fight for seventh Moto GP world title

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez insisted on Tuesday his objective "is to fight for the championship" this season after suffering from vision problems last year

"My goal is to fight for the title," Marquez said at the Honda team's presentation.

The Spanish rider suffered from double vision in the final stretch of last season after falling while training on a motocross bike.

He missed the last two races and then had to sit out pre-season trials in Jerez in November.

"The situation was critical with the double vision and nobody knew what could happen, but I followed the advice of the doctors and everything has gone well," said Marquez.

After two injury-hit campaigns, Marquez is chasing his ninth world title in all formats, which would see him match legendary Italian Valentino Rossi.

The 28-year-old Marquez was able to take part in practice in Sepang last week, which he admitted was a "surprise".

"From here on, the goal is to work hard in pre-season and to fight for the championship," said Marquez.

"I know that from the outset I am not here to clean up in the first race, not even to win and perhaps not even get on the podium.

"But the season is very long and we have to go from less to more to end up with options to fight for the championship.

"I still have a long way to go to be at my best level but little by little, I'm happy, I'm happy again professionally and that also helps personally.

"I'm going to put the same desire I've put into my recovery into trying to be champion again."