Mega sports projects in merged areas help bring tribal youth to mainstream: Pir Abdullah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Development of sports infrastructure in the merged tribal areas help bringing tribal youth to national and international events, Director Sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah told APP on Sunday.

Pir Abdullah Shah was flanked by AD Development, Ashfaq Marwat Bannu, Lakki District Sports Officer Noor Ullah Wazir and District Administration Officer.

Pir Abdullah Shah said on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, they visited Baka Khel, Mamund Wazir, Zmarikhula Tehsil Sub-Division Wazir, Bannu (Ex-FR Bannu), Masti Khel, Pa Khel & Shadi Khel, Tribal Sub-Division Betani (Ex-FR Lakki Marwat), Wana, Ladda, Birmal (South Waziristan) Khar & Mamund (Bajaur) Ghalanai, Baizai (Mohmand) Jamrud, Mulaghiri, Landi Kotal, Tirah & Kala Khel (Khyber) Kalaya & Mishti (Orakzai) Parachinar, Sadda & Tendo (Kurram) Aka khel , Jawaki (Darra Tehsil Sub-Division Kohat) Jinakhur (Peshawar) Jandola (Tehsil Sub-Division Tank) to inspect the under construction under Annual Development Program and AIP Sports schemes.

He said the objective of the visits was to ensure quality of work and completion of all projects in time.

He said, the KP government had a clear vision of developing sports complexes in merged areas. He said, the KP government and provincial development working party had approved upgradation and rehabilitation of existing sports complexes in merged areas with the cost of Rs. 2405.5 million.

Whereas for establishing new facilities Rs. 4894.5 million had been approved.

Small sports grounds would be upgraded and converted into sports complexes to provide better sports facilities to tribal youth, he informed.

He said the government was giving top priority to complete all the ongoing mega projects of developing sports as desired by the Chief Minister KP to ensure due facilities to the tribal youth of merged tribal areas to help them come up at national and international levels.

He said it was a record allocation for the development of sports infrastructure in the merged areas besides allocating Rs.

1000 million for holding sports activities during last three years. He said soon such games would be organized to involve the tribal youth.

He said the government had approved projects to set up playgrounds and indoor gymnasium, hockey turfs and to upgrade and rehabilitate sports facilities in all seven districts, including Bajaur sports complex with the cost of Rs. 279.842 million, Capt. Roohullah Sports Complex Ghallanai, Mohmand costing Rs. 69.541 million, Jamrud Sports Complex costing Rs. 289.478 million, Mullaghuri Cricket Stadium costing Rs. 84.96 million, Kala Khel costing Rs. 76.5 million and and Tirah Cricket Stadium costing Rs. 49.5 million District Khyber, Kalaya Sports Complex District Orakzai costing Rs. 335.305 million, Jinnah Civil Stadium costing Rs.145.752 million and Parachinar Sports Complex costing Rs. 595.602 million District Kurram, and Wana Sports Complex costing Rs. 176.759 million and Kotkai Football ground costing Rs. 52.772 million.

These projects had been approved by PDWP wherein work was in progress on maximum sites.

Sports department had also planed development of sports facilities at six sub-division, including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

He said so far work on the ADP approved projects continued in different tribal districts including 11 in Khyber district, two in Tehsil Sub-Division Betani, Lakki, four in Mohmand district, seven in South Waziristan, two in Tehsil Sub-Division Tank and one each in Orakzai, three in Khurram, three in North Waziristan and one each in Bajaur.

He said the government had initiated mega projects under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein Rs 500 million have been allocated for developing sports infrastructure at Union Council (UCs) level across the merged areas.

The grounds built under the PM's vision would have cricket academies, badminton halls, synthetic tennis courts, synthetic walking tracks, hockey turfs, basketball and volleyball courts, besides martial arts areas to promote sports culture, Pir Abdullah Shah said.

