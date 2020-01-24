Minister congratulates national cricket team

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday congratulated national cricket team for winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday congratulated national cricket team for winning the first T20 match against Bangladesh.

In a media statement issued here, he said that Pakistan cricket team had won the hearts of Pakistanis by exhibiting outstanding performance.

The minister maintained that Pakistani players exhibited their best abilities in every field and spectators enjoyed cricket in a peaceful environment.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistani cricket team would exhibit the same performance in the next T20 matches.