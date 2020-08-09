Motocycling: Czech Grand Prix results - collated

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :results from the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday, the third race of the 2020 MotoGP season: 1. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 41min 38.764sec, 2.

Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) at 5.266sec, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 6.470, 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 6.609, 5. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 7.517, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 7.969, 7.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 11.827, 8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 12.862,9. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 15.013, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 15.087 Moto2: 1. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 39min 13.926sec, 2.

Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex)at 0.423sec, 3. Joe Roberts (USA/Kalex) 5.948, 4. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 8.797, 5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 9.392 Moto3: 1. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 39min 06.370sec, 2.

Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) at 0.205, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 0.251, 4. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 0.381,5. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 0.

509 Championship standings MotoGP (after 3 races): 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 59 points, 2.

Maverick Vinales (ESP) 42, 3. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 31, 4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 31, 5. Brad Binder (RSA) 28, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA) 28, 7. Valentino Rossi (ITA) 27, 8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 27, 9.

Jack Miller (AUS) 20, 10. Alex Rins (ESP) 19, 11. Pol Espargaro (ESP) 19, 12. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 18, 13. Alex Marquez (ESP) 13, 14. Joan Mir (ESP) 11, 15. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) 11, 16. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) 9, 17.

Tito Rabat (ESP) 7, 18. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) 6, 19. Cal Crutchlow (GBR) 6, 20. Bradley Smith (GBR) 5 Moto2 (after 4 races): 1. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 73 points, 2. Luca Marini (ITA) 58, 3. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN) 55, 4.

Sam Lowes (GBR) 46, 5. Aron Canet (ESP) 36 Moto3 (after 4 races):1. Albert Arenas (ESP) 70 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN) 52, 3. John McPhee (GBR) 51, 4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) 44, 5. Raul Fernandez (ESP) 36.