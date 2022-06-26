Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP results

Assen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :results of the Dutch MotoGP, the 11th round of the 20-race world championship, at Assen on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40 mins 25.205sec, 2.2.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 0.444sec, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 1.209, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 2.585, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 2.721, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 3.045, 7.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 4.340, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 8.185, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 8.

325, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 8.596 Principal retirement Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) World championship standingsRiders1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 172 points, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 151, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 114, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 106, 5. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 105, 6. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 93, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 91, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 77, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 75, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 71