ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The second-round matches of the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 were played here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

A large number of players, including all the top players like, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Sarah Ibrahim Khan and Amna Ali Qayum are participating in the mega event.

A total of 296 entries have been received in 6 different categories, Men’s, Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys 18&under Singles, Boys 14&under Singles, and Boys/Girls 12&under Singles.

In Men’s Singles 2nd Round: Muadassir Murtaza bt Haseesh Kumar 6-2,6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3,6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt M. Salar 6-2,6-1; Abdullah Adnan bt M. Talha Khan 6-3,6-2; M. Abid bt Shahzad Khan 6-4,6-4; Barkatullah bt Jibran ul Haq 6-0,6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1,6-0; Muhammad Shoaib bt Hamid Israr 6-1,6-2.

In Ladies Singles 1st Round: Rahat ul Ain bt Kainat Ali 6-2,7-5; Amna Ali Qayum bt Sania Bughdadi 6-0,6-0; Esha Jawad bt Syeda Ajwa 6-0,6-1; Soha Ali w/o Meheq Khokhar; Lalarukh Sajid bt Liba Iqbal 6-1,6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Aman Saqib 6-0,6-1.

In Boys Singles 18& under 2nd Round: Kashan Tariq bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-6,6-2,7-5; Ahtesham Humayun bt Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2,6-1; M. Salar Khan bt Shaheer Khan 6-1,6-0; Asad Zaman bt Junaid Meher 6-1,6-0; Hamid Israr bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-2,6-1;Ahmed Nael bt Muzammil Bhand 6-1,6-2; Hamza Roman bt Saifullah Khan 6-1,6-2;M. Hamza Aasim bt Ibrahim bin Sohail 6-2,6-0.

In Boys Singles 14& under 2nd Round: Haziq Areejo bt Anis Khan 4-2,4-0; M. Yahya bt M. Ibrahim Gill 4-1,4-2; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Orhan Sohail 4-1,4-2.In Boys Singles 12& under 2nd Round: Arsh Imran w/o Hamad Shah; Azan Imran bt Behroze Maimoon 1-4,4-1,5-3.

