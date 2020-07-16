Newly posted Secretary Sports Abid Majeed visits Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Newly posted Secretary Sports and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed visited Hayatabad Sports Complex and inspected the overall availability of the sports infrastructure there.

Additional Secretary Sports and MD Tourism Junaid Khan, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand and AD Sports Munir Abbas, Coach Shah Faisal and Administrative Officer Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah were also present.

Secretary Sports and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed inspected the sports facilities at Hayatabad Sports Complex. He also visited the football ground, squash courts, indoor gymnasium, cricket ground and multi-purpose gymnasium.

On this occasion, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak briefed him that Rs. 50 million has been allocated in the budget for the renovation of Hayatabad Sports Complex and further improvement of sports facilities would be further upgraded.

He said that work on hockey Astroturf projects in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Islamia College Peshawar and Charsadda is underway while work are already continue on laying of synthetic Tartan Track for Athletic in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

Asfandyar Khan said that installation of Open-Air-Gym is also continuing and so far 30 Open-Air-Gym have been installed and operationalized by ensuring free of cost facilities to the youth and people of all ages including for women as well. He said that more than 200 sites have been set up for sports facilities.

Project Director of 1000 Grounds facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Merged Tribal Areas, Murad Ali Mohmand on this occasion while briefing Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed said that despite coronavirus situation, he and his team visited all across the province including merged tribal areas and more than 200 sites for the grounds have been identified.

He said that on many places lands have also been acquired and on some sites work on the establishment of grounds are continued.

Additional Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan said that work on other projects including cycling velodrome has been started in Peshawar recently and at the same time, various places have been selected where sports facilities will be provided.

He said that projects were being launched across the province to improve sports facilities in the merged districts, which would provide opportunities to the sportspersons. He said that various scholarships have also been started to encourage the sportspersons.

Talking to media men, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed said that Athletes have received full support and this will continue in the future as well. He said that consideration is being given to rehabilitate the sports grounds and in this regard, preparation of SOPs has been prepared.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken with regard to sports, Abid Majeed said all available resources would be utilized to ensure a quality and conducive environment to the youth in all across the province. "I will work to further improve sports facilities aimed at providing more opportunities for young people to come forward," he concluded.