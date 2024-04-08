Open Menu

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets' Sale Opens Across Pakistan Today

Published April 08, 2024

LAHORE: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) Tickets for the upcoming five-match T20 international series between Pakistan and New Zealand are now available for purchase at 36 designated centers of a courier company across various cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The fans have the option to visit any of these designated centers to purchase physical tickets for the T20I series.

Besides it, those who have pre-booked online tickets can also collect them from these centers.

The first match of the series is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on the 18th of this month.

The New Zealand team is set to arrive in Pakistan on April 14th for the five-match T20 series, commencing on April 18th, with matches scheduled in both Rawalpindi and Lahore.

While Pakistan is yet to officially announce its squad for the series, there are reports circulating regarding the expected lineup against the visiting New Zealand team.

Among the notable considerations for the squad are the recent returnees from international retirement, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim, who are expected to receive significant playing time to regain match fitness. However, Haris Rauf is still recuperating from injuries sustained during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Fakhar Zaman's inclusion remains uncertain due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Usman Khan is likely to be included in the squad and may occupy the number four spot in the playing XI against New Zealand. Certain players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and others have been confirmed as part of the squad, with additional players like Agha Salman and Sahibzada Farhan under consideration.

