Pakistan Beat India In Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:36 PM

Pakistan brushed off traditional rivals India 3-2 to finish 7th in the 20th Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan brushed off traditional rivals India 3-2 to finish 7th in the 20th Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship at the Azadi sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on Saturday.

According to information received here, Pakistan made a solid start to win first two sets 25-23, 25-21, but could not continue the momentum and lost next two sets 20-25 and 19-25.

However, they made an epic comeback in the fifth set, intensifying their attacks and defence to clinch it comprehensively 15-6.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by theAsian Volleyball Confederation.

Pakistan have also qualified for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.

