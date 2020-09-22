Pakistan International Footballer Association formed to support footballers

Another group with the name Pakistan International Footballer Association (PIFA) was formed on Tuesday with the aim to work for the welfare of footballers in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Another group with the name Pakistan International Footballer Association (PIFA) was formed on Tuesday with the aim to work for the welfare of footballers in the country.

The announcement was made in a press conference of former players of the national football team at Abbottabad Press Club on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference former national team footballer Malik Ejaz said that office-bearers in Pakistan Football Association are violating the human rights of footballers.

He said that most football players are from poor backgrounds and we have decided to improve the game and would work for the well being of the players as well.

Malik Ejaz said that all over the world sports associations help needy players but unfortunately in Pakistan football players are the most neglected, coaches swindled the rights of footballers and good players were ignored.

PIFA formed to facilitate and support football players irrespective of their affiliation as we have no political motives, Malik said adding 110 members of PIFA would support needy footballers according to their financial status.

While talking about the current ranking of the Pakistan football team in the world he said that at present we are number 204 owing to the poor policies of the football federation while during their tenure Pakistan team was on number 84 in the ranking.