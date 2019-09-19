Pakistan pavilion set up at Paris Legend Golf Championship in Versailles

The embassy of Pakistan in Paris has set up a pavilion on the sidelines of three-day Paris Legend Golf Championship being held in the historic city of Versailles to promote the country as a preferred destination for French and European golfers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Paris has set up a pavilion on the sidelines of three-day Paris Legend Golf Championship being held in the historic city of Versailles to promote the country as a preferred destination for French and European golfers.

Thousands of golfers and visitors from USA, France and other European countries visited the stall and took keen interest in the modern and all weather golfing facilities offered by different golf clubs across Pakistan, says a message received here from Paris, France.

Pakistan is the only country which was invited to introduce its golfing opportunities on the sidelines of this prestigious tournament.

"The embassy is planning to use this platform to network with the French and European golf stakeholders to exploit the opportunities for bilateral exchanges of golf players and officials and promote Pakistan as a preferred golf destination, as part ofits tourism promotion initiative," the press release of embassy said.