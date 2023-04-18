Pakistan Shaheens, Pakistan U19 camps conclude

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan U19 will depart for Bangladesh from Lahore in the wee hours of 26 April, where the side is scheduled to feature in a series of one four-day, five 50-over matches and one T20 match from 30 April to 17 May.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) Pakistan U19 and Pakistan Shaheens camps for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe tours, respectively concluded today. Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 underwent a training camp from 8 to 18 April at the National Cricket academy in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Imran Butt-captained Shaheens had gone through an 11-day camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

Over the course of the Pakistan U19 Camp, the 17-member squad and three reserve players featured in various training sessions which included two practice games and one target match – held at the LCCA Ground. Pakistan Shaheens’ 16-member squad and four reserves took part in different training drills and also played a couple of target matches at the Oval ground of the High-Performance Centre.

Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig, while talking to PCB Digital said: “The preparations for the forthcoming Bangladesh tour have gone well in the camp and we are looking to secure a good result in the series.

“I will not be relying on one individual player, I am sure whosoever will get an opportunity will give his 100 per cent and will prove his talent and show why he deserves to play for Pakistan team.

“Our last series against Bangladesh at home did not pan out the way we wanted it to, we have worked to rectify our mistakes in the camp and have talked to the coaches about it. We will try to implement what we have learnt from here in the camp.”

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain) (Karachi), Ali Asfand (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Peshawar), Amir Hussain (Rawalpindi), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Mohammad Ibtisam (Sargodha), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mohammad Tahir (Fata), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Sajjad Ali (Lahore), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad) and Wahaj Riaz (Karachi). Abidullah (Islamabad), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta) and Muhammad Zulkifal (Charsadda) (all reserves)

Player Support Personnel – Tauseef Ahmed (manager), Sabih Azhar (coach), Umar Rashid (assistant coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasool (physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (trainer) and Shan Ullah (team analyst)

Tour Schedule:

30 April- 3 May – Four-day match; ZACS, Chattogram

6 May – 1st 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram

8 May – 2nd 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram

11 May – 3rd 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

13 May – 4th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

15 May – 5th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

17 May – Only T20 match; SKS, Rajshahi

Pakistan Shaheens captain Imran Butt told PCB Digital: “We have prepared ourselves well for the Zimbabwe series.

During the camp, the players had featured in different practice games to adjust themselves to both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

“I am fortunate enough to have enough resources given the depth of our squad, which boasts a good blend of young players and experienced campaigners. The management and I are hopeful that these players will perform well in the series, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in the near future.

“It is always a proud moment to represent your country and also presents a huge opportunity to perform and get a chance to obtain a call-up to the national side. For me, it is an opportunity to get back to the national team and this series provides that chance which I will try to grab with both hands.”

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar) (all reserves)

Player Support Personnel – Aizaz Cheema (coach), Imran Abbas (manager), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Muhammad Asad (physiotherapist) and Faisal Rai (team analyst).

Tour schedule:

3-6 May – 1st Four-day match; KSC, Kwekwe

10- 13 May – 2nd Four-day match; MSC, Mutare

17 May – 1st 50-over match; TSC, Harare

19 May – 2nd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

21 May – 3rd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

23 May – 4th 50-over match; OH, Harare

25 May – 5th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

27 May – 6th 50-over match; HSC, Harare