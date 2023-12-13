Open Menu

Pakistan Women Team Reach Christchurch For Two ODIs Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan women’s team reached Christchurch on Wednesday to play the remaining two ODIs of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan women's team will participate in the training session on Thursday afternoon.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand women's cricket teams will be played in Christchurch on Friday, while

the third and final match of the ODI series will be played on December 18.

Series schedule:

3 Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by seven wickets)

5 Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by 10 runs)

9 Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS)

12 Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs)

15 Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18 Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

