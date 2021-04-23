UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Won The Toss, Decides To Bowl First In 2nd T20 Match Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:45 PM

Pakistan won the toss, decides to bowl first in 2nd T20 match against Zimbabwe

Asif Ali has replaced Haider Ali while Arshad Iqbal has also been included into playing XI to make his T20I. Mohammd Nawaz is also out in this match.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd T20 match against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan is committed to win the 2nd T20I match against Zimbabwe after victory in the first match.

Good news for Zimbabwe is that Brendan Taylor who missed the first match is now back into playing XI and captaining. However, Sean Williams is taking rest today.

On other hand, two changes have been made in Pakistani team as Asif Ali has replaced Haider Ali while Arshad Iqbal has also been included into playing XI to make his T20I. Mohammd Nawaz is also out in this match.

