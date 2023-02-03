Pakistan Taekwondo team arrived in Dubai to participate in the 10th Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo (G-2) Championship to be played at Sheikh Zayed Sports City

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team arrived in Dubai to participate in the 10th Al Fujairah Open Taekwondo (G-2) Championship to be played at Sheikh Zayed sports City.

According to a communiqu issued here on Friday, the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation has selected the national squad for this international level event.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan, Shahzeb, Hamza Saeed, Mazhar Abbas, Sinan Ashfaq, and Arbaaz Khan, while among the women players the 4th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Championship Gold medalist Naqsh Hamdani and Fatima Al-Zahra are part of the squad.

Ashfaq Ahmed is the manager of the national squad while Master Yusuf Karami is the head coach. Shahzad Muhammad Asif is the coach and Faisal Butt is accompanying the squad as trainer.

Haroon Khan, who is part of the national team, is upbeat, saying that the players are fully prepared for the championship.

"Participation in the international event will improve our game further and increase our experience" he said adding "there will also be an opportunity of collaborating with world players to discuss with our contemporary players and professional coaches from other countries, which will be beneficial for us in the future.

" Hamza Saeed said that they were not complacent and would not take any fight easy. "We are only focused to play with fighting spirit, only carrying the spirit of victory for the country", he added.

Female taekwondo player Naqsh Hamdani said that they wanted to win medals for Pakistan in the championship.

President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Col (Retd) Waseem Janjua and CEO Omar Saeed, have provided all possible facilities for the preparations of the event, she added.

Head Coach Yusuf Karami of Iran said, "Our players are fully fit both physically and mentally for the Fujairah Open and they will try hard to reach the victory stand by giving their hundred percent."