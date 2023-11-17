Open Menu

Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Loses In ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior C’ship Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's Ahmed Nael loses in ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior C’ship final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Japan’s Yoshito Oda beat Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi in the Boys Singles final to lift the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships-II 2023 title at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday.

The highly talented Pakistani rising star, who had outwitted top seed Tadpong Kamonpanyakorn of Thailand in a thrilling three-set semifinal on Thursday, went down fighting hard against his Japanese opponent 6-4, 6-2.

In the Girls' Singles final, Viktoriia Sedova of Russia beat Saajida Razick of Sri Lanka.

She lost the first set but came back strong

4-6,6-1,6-3 to win the title.

In the Boys' Doubles final, Thailand's Thanathip Poti and Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong beat Japan’s  Toki Adachi and Yoshito ODA 6-4,7-6(3) and annexed the titlep.

In the Girls Doubles final, Russian pair of Victoria Sedova and Anastasia Melnikova beat Bihar Kilic of Turkey and Saajida Razick and of Sri Lanka 6-2, 2-6 (10-6) and won the title.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad World Thailand Sri Lanka Russia Turkey Victoria Poti Japan Top

Recent Stories

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

19 minutes ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

22 minutes ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

30 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

1 hour ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

4 hours ago
Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports