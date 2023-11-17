ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Japan’s Yoshito Oda beat Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi in the Boys Singles final to lift the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships-II 2023 title at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday.

The highly talented Pakistani rising star, who had outwitted top seed Tadpong Kamonpanyakorn of Thailand in a thrilling three-set semifinal on Thursday, went down fighting hard against his Japanese opponent 6-4, 6-2.

In the Girls' Singles final, Viktoriia Sedova of Russia beat Saajida Razick of Sri Lanka.

She lost the first set but came back strong

4-6,6-1,6-3 to win the title.

In the Boys' Doubles final, Thailand's Thanathip Poti and Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong beat Japan’s Toki Adachi and Yoshito ODA 6-4,7-6(3) and annexed the titlep.

In the Girls Doubles final, Russian pair of Victoria Sedova and Anastasia Melnikova beat Bihar Kilic of Turkey and Saajida Razick and of Sri Lanka 6-2, 2-6 (10-6) and won the title.