PCB Chairman Emphasises Importance Of Merit In National Selection
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:06 PM
COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International PCB Usman Wahla also attended the meeting.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met National Men’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to discuss matters related to national selection and preparation for the home T20I series against New Zealand.
Another agenda of the meeting also involved the selection of players for a fitness and conditioning camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, set to commence later next week.
The chairman instructed to assemble a pool of players based on merit and performance.
Chief Selector Wahab Riaz also presented a detailed report regarding the performances of various players in the recently concluded HBL PSL 9.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “A pool of players selected purely on merit and performances will possess the ability to perform well at the highest level. The high performers of HBL PSL 9 should also be kept in mind and rewarded for their performances.”
