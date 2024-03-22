Open Menu

PCB Chairman Emphasises Importance Of Merit In National Selection

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:06 PM

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International PCB Usman Wahla also attended the meeting.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met National Men’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to discuss matters related to national selection and preparation for the home T20I series against New Zealand.

COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International PCB Usman Wahla also attended the meeting.

Another agenda of the meeting also involved the selection of players for a fitness and conditioning camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, set to commence later next week.

The chairman instructed to assemble a pool of players based on merit and performance.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz also presented a detailed report regarding the performances of various players in the recently concluded HBL PSL 9.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “A pool of players selected purely on merit and performances will possess the ability to perform well at the highest level. The high performers of HBL PSL 9 should also be kept in mind and rewarded for their performances.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Abbottabad PCB Pakistan Super League Wahab Riaz Habib Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

8 minutes ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

16 minutes ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

17 minutes ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

17 minutes ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

17 minutes ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

21 minutes ago
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

21 minutes ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

19 minutes ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

19 minutes ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

19 minutes ago
 PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development proj ..

PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports