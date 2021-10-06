Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar Tigers downed Lahore Heroes by eight wickets in the opening match of the Celebrity Premier League (CPL) at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Tigers downed Lahore Heroes by eight wickets in the opening match of the Celebrity Premier League (CPL) at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Batting first, Lahore Heroes scored 172 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs while Peshawar Tigers crossed the 173 mark in the 12th over of the game.

The tournament, to conclude on October 10 would provide entertainment to the residents of the twin cities with a message to the world that Pakistan was a safe place to play cricket.

The tournament would also pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers of the tournament have brought artists, showbiz stars and politicians to the cricket ground to end the disappointment of cricket fans after the New Zealand team's pullout from the ODI series which was scheduled for last month.

Six teams including Islamabad Nova led by Moammar Rana, Rawalpindi Stars led by Shafqat Amanat Ali, Lahore Heroes led by Saleeem Sheikh, Quetta Markhors led by Ahsan Khan, Peshawar Tigers led by Khalil ur Rehman and Karachi Royals led by Faisal Qureshi were featuring in the extravaganza.