Open Menu

PSL Online Ticket Booking Website Recovered

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:24 PM

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

The fans are now able to pre-book tickets at http://pcb.tcs.com.pk, signaling the resolution of the previous issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) The technical glitch plaguing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) online ticket booking website has been successfully rectified, according to an announcement by the PSL administration on social media.

The fans are now able to pre-book tickets at http://pcb.tcs.com.pk, signaling the resolution of the previous issue. The PSL's Twitter account had previously indicated that the technical team was diligently working to address a cyber attack on the online ticket booking platform.

In a statement shared on social media channels, the PSL administration expressed its anticipation for the website to resume normal operations promptly.

The online ticket booking website was scheduled to commence ticket sales at 5 PM.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has collaborated with a private courier company to facilitate the sale of tickets for PSL 9.

The tournament's ninth edition is slated to feature matches from February 17 to March 4 across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The event's culminating fixture is scheduled for March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Attack Resolution Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media Twitter Pakistan Super League Company Sale Rawalpindi February March Event From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

1 hour ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports