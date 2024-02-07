PSL online ticket booking website recovered

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fans are now able to pre-book tickets at http://pcb.tcs.com.pk, signaling the resolution of the previous issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) The technical glitch plaguing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) online ticket booking website has been successfully rectified, according to an announcement by the PSL administration on social media.

The PSL's Twitter account had previously indicated that the technical team was diligently working to address a cyber attack on the online ticket booking platform.

In a statement shared on social media channels, the PSL administration expressed its anticipation for the website to resume normal operations promptly.

The online ticket booking website was scheduled to commence ticket sales at 5 PM.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has collaborated with a private courier company to facilitate the sale of tickets for PSL 9.

The tournament's ninth edition is slated to feature matches from February 17 to March 4 across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The event's culminating fixture is scheduled for March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.